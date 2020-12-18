VestChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,596.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One VestChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $13,596.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00134877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00771523 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00182960 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00390286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00126234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00078137 BTC.

VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io.

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

