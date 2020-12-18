Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIAV. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.07.

VIAV opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $181,635.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,806 shares of company stock worth $2,921,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

