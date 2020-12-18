Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ VICR opened at $92.59 on Thursday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $157,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $161,724.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,558.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,420 shares of company stock worth $2,587,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 37.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.