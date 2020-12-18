VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Trading Up 0.5% After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)’s stock price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 4,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1,990.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 130,363 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

