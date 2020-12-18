Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $655.28 million, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 84.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

