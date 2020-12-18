VIP Gloves Limited (VIP.AX) (ASX:VIP) Insider Wee Chen Buys 870,000 Shares

VIP Gloves Limited (VIP.AX) (ASX:VIP) insider Wee Chen purchased 870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,250.00 ($46,607.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

VIP Gloves Limited, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells nitrile disposable gloves in Malaysia and internationally. Its nitrile disposable gloves are used in medical and healthcare, food and beverages, electronics, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Voltage IP Limited and changed its name to VIP Gloves Limited in November 2018.

