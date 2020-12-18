Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

