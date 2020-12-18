Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Shares Down 5.8%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 593,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,133,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $241,338.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,628 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $25,426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $6,851,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

