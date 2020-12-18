Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 5.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 22,559,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,988,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. 140166 started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 150.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 173,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 83.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

