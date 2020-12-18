Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSTO. CL King upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Aegis started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,751. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,514 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 359,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.