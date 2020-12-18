VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s share price rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 2,404,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,083,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

VTGN has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

