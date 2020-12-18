VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Up 13.7%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price rose 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 170,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 114,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of VOC Energy Trust worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.