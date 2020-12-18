Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

VNT stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vontier stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

