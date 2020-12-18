Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.60 ($52.47).

VOS stock opened at €41.70 ($49.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.08. Vossloh AG has a 12 month low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 12 month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a market capitalization of $732.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11.

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

