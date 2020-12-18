Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRM. ValuEngine raised shares of Vroom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vroom from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.23.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.25. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

