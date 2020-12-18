Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Vroom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.23.

VRM opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Vroom by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

