vSlice (VSL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One vSlice token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. vSlice has a total market cap of $67,832.66 and $2.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded up 62.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00374539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

vSlice Profile

VSL is a token. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

