Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $97.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabtec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wabtec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wabtec by 48.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

