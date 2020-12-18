Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WJXFF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Wajax has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

