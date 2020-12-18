Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to Buy at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.23.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $250.74 on Thursday. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $252.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Waters by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Waters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

