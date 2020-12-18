WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $57.89 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. WAX has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and $4.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 120.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00029836 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,734,370,641 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,178,528 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

