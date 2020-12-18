WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

WDFC opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $270.92.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in WD-40 by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WD-40 by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in WD-40 by 33.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

