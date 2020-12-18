Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of GHIV stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Gores Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,833,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,280,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,252,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.