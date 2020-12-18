Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) recently:

12/17/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $10.00.

11/30/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00.

11/6/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 7,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,681. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. UBS Group AG raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

