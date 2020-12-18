Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank.

12/16/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2020 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2020 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

12/4/2020 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Viper Energy Partners LP alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.