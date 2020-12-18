Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

