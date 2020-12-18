Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.60.

ADP opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

