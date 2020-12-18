Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.28.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

