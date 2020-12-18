Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $66.09. 7,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,994. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.