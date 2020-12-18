Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.21. Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 41,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

