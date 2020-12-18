Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) stock opened at C$15.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market cap of C$997.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$19.90.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

