Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WTSHF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

