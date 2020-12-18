Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 25,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,520,000 after buying an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

