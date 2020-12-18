Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$74.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

WPM opened at C$54.96 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The company has a market cap of C$24.69 billion and a PE ratio of 57.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

In related news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total value of C$163,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$787,970.18. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

