Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitbread from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

WTBDY stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

