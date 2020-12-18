White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 1.4%

White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.73. 145,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 192,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$97.60 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92.

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

