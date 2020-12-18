Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.