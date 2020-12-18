William I. Jacobs Sells 20,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Repay by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter valued at $4,162,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 55.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

