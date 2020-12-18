William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GPN opened at $195.42 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.28.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

