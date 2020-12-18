William O’Keeffe Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) (ASX:CIA) Stock

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) (ASX:CIA) insider William O’Keeffe sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$102,000.00 ($72,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.98.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.