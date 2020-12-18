WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.