WinCash Trading Up 205.9% Over Last Week (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 67.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003687 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 205.9% higher against the dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $241,519.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 138.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

