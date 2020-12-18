Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 27th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

