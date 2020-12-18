Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.21. 38,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

