WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:DVEM) Trading 0.9% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:DVEM) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.06. 2,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:DVEM) by 229.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

