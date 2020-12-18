WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.21. WISeKey International shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,099 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WKEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.