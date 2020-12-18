WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY) traded up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.10. 660,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 145,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKEY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WISeKey International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NYSE:WKEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WISeKey International at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.