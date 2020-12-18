Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,850.00.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

