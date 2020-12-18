Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 7,345 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WDAY stock opened at $239.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 721.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 321.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 82.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

