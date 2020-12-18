Worldcore (WRC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Worldcore has a total market cap of $80,330.70 and approximately $80.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00375882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

WRC is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

